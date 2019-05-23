Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iowa Cremation
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-378-3361
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Tumey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Joseph Tumey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martin Joseph Tumey Obituary
MARTIN JOSEPH TUMEY Hopkinton Martin Joseph Tumey, 67, of Hopkinton, died at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Monticello on February 29, 1952, to Leslie and Rosemary Tumey. Following his graduation from Maquoketa Valley High School in 1970, he farmed with his brother Terry for 45 years. Marty also drove a bus for the Maquoketa Valley school district for more than 30 years. Marty will be remembered for his generosity, humor and good nature. He was an exceedingly kind son, brother, uncle and great-uncle, who will be greatly missed by his family and his community. Marty is survived by his siblings, Karen and Don Cook, Terry and Rose Tumey, Margo and Monte Ahrendsen and Trudy Wright. He is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews, their spouses, and 15 great-nieces and -nephews. Marty is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Rosemary Tumey; as well as his nephews, Michael Tumey and Stephen Cook. You may make a donation in his memory to Catholic Charities or Maquoketa Valley Dollars for Scholars. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan and for one hour the following morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the funeral Mass. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the same location. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now