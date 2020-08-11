MARTIN "MARTY" KRESS Quasqueton Martin "Marty" Kress, 61, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died Sunday evening, Aug. 9, 2020, at Manor Care in Waterloo. Private family funeral services will be held at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment: Quasqueton Cemetery. Marty's family will host a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Wolfey's Wapsi Outback in Quasqueton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
. Marty is survived by his two sons, Ryan (Dawn) Kress of Winthrop and Jonathan Kress of Winthrop; six grandchildren, Alexandar Mesinovic, Gannon Kress, Sydney Kress, Kading Kress, Reagan Kress and Gracyn Kress; parents, Lowell and Betty Kress of Independence; two sisters, Pam (Terry) Dennie and Janet (Gerald) Fangman of Winthrop; brother, Daniel "Boone" (Jolayne) Kress of Winthrop; and several nieces and nephews.