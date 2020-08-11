1/1
Martin "Marty" Kress
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN "MARTY" KRESS Quasqueton Martin "Marty" Kress, 61, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died Sunday evening, Aug. 9, 2020, at Manor Care in Waterloo. Private family funeral services will be held at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment: Quasqueton Cemetery. Marty's family will host a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Wolfey's Wapsi Outback in Quasqueton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Marty is survived by his two sons, Ryan (Dawn) Kress of Winthrop and Jonathan Kress of Winthrop; six grandchildren, Alexandar Mesinovic, Gannon Kress, Sydney Kress, Kading Kress, Reagan Kress and Gracyn Kress; parents, Lowell and Betty Kress of Independence; two sisters, Pam (Terry) Dennie and Janet (Gerald) Fangman of Winthrop; brother, Daniel "Boone" (Jolayne) Kress of Winthrop; and several nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved