Martin "Marty" Kress
1959 - 2020
MARTIN "MARTY" KRESS Quasqueton Martin "Marty" Kress, 61, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died Sunday evening, Aug. 9, 2020, at Manor Care in Waterloo. Private family funeral services will be held at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment: Quasqueton Cemetery. Marty's family will host a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Wolfey's Wapsi Outback in Quasqueton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Marty is survived by his two sons, Ryan (Dawn) Kress of Winthrop and Jonathan Kress of Winthrop; six grandchildren, Alexandar Mesinovic, Gannon Kress, Sydney Kress, Kading Kress, Reagan Kress and Gracyn Kress; parents, Lowell and Betty Kress of Independence; two sisters, Pam (Terry) Dennie and Janet (Gerald) Fangman of Winthrop; brother, Daniel "Boone" (Jolayne) Kress of Winthrop; and several nieces and nephews.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home

6 entries
August 11, 2020
Our sympathy to all over the loss of Marty. We will remember him and all of you in our prayers. May your memories comfort you.
Ken and Kathy Wilgenbusch
August 11, 2020
Dear Kress Family:
I'm so sorry for your loss. Life on earth is difficult at times, but one day you will all be reunited in the glorious heavens and all will be perfect. God Bless you during this storm.
With love and prayers,
Lori Dopp Kemp
August 10, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Marty’s entire family! The picture of Marty is the way I will always remember him. He was a classmate of mine & remember him as a very nice guy!
Joyce Whitney
August 10, 2020
Rest well, Marty. I am going to remember our childhood good times!
Lorie Cherry Gericke
Friend
August 10, 2020
Jon and family - I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers.
Cara Mayner
Friend
August 10, 2020
so sorry for your loss. my thoughts are with you all at this time
JODY KIVELL
Friend
August 10, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers.
Ken and Ruth Myers
