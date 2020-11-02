1/1
Martin Ray "Marty" Myers
MARTIN RAY "MARTY" MYERS Cedar Rapids Martin Ray "Marty" Myers, 66, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family. Private burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Marty was born Feb. 6, 1954, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Lowell Sr. and Margaret (Cook) Myers. He was united in marriage to Gloria Loomis on July 26, 1980, at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids. Marty worked at Ginther's Appliance, oil refineries in Louisiana, parish road crew, and he also drove a taxi. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Marty loved watching the Cubs and the Steelers. He enjoyed fishing, working on old cars and was a huge Elvis fan. Above all, Marty loved his family. Survivors include his wife, Gloria "Babe" Myers; children, Tabitha (Rick) Thomson and Jason (Brittny) Myers, all of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren including Tommy who was raised like a son; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lowell Jr. (Starla) Myers of California, Carol (Dominic) Boyd of Arkansas, Connie (Chuck) Franck of Louisiana and Steven (Janie) Myers of Cedar Rapids. Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Sr. and Margaret Myers; infant twin sons, Marty Ray Jr. and Ernest Perry Myers; brothers, David, Robert and Wayne Myers; and sister, Sharon Ecroyd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Marty at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
