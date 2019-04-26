MARVEL ANNETTE (HAINEY) SOMMERFELD Vinton Marvel Annette (Hainey) Sommerfeld, 58, of Vinton, fell asleep in death on March 23, 2019, at Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Dysart, where Marvel resided for three years. Marvel had MS for 20 years. She was born on Aug. 30, 1960, in Charles City, Iowa, to parents Marlin and Allegra Hainey. Her family then moved to Hawkeye, Iowa. Even as a young child, she was known for her big smile and caring nature. Marvel attended schools at North Fayette in West Union. Marvel graduated in 1979. She worked as a dietary aide at Maple Crest Care in Fayette. She then moved to Vinton. Marvel worked as a caregiver for the elderly. She also did baby-sitting for many families. On March 20, 1993, she married Max Sommerfeld of Minnesota. They lived in Mankato, Minn. They were married 20 years until Max's death in 2013. Marvel's MS progressed until she needed a wheelchair, but that never slowed her down. She worked at Hy-Vee as a food sampler. She was quite the saleswoman, selling more fruit than anyone else. Marvel was given the name "Pineapple Lady" by customers, her weekly regulars. Marvel moved back to Vinton where she resided until moving to Sunnycrest in Dysart. Again, it's her smile, along with her warm and caring heart, that everyone knew and will miss. She will be remembered for her strong and unwavering faith, her positive outlook and her humor. Baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1987. Marvel lived each day looking forward to the time that the Bible describes a time as, "When God will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore." Rev. 21:3, 4 A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. May 11, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Vinton. Marvel was preceded in death by her parents, Marlin and Allegra Hainey; a brother-in-law, Steve Turner, Vinton; and husband, Max Sommerfeld, Mankato. Marvel is survived by her two sisters, Stena (Hainey) Turner and Dave Marlena (Hainey), Vinton; and a brother, Bob and Nancy Hainey, Mission, Texas; many nieces and nephews; and great-nephews and great-nieces, whom she adored. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary