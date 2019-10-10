Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion
1000 13th Street
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1538
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion
1000 13th Street
Marion, IA 52302
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion
1000 13th Street
Marion, IA 52302
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Marion, IA
Marvel Hill Obituary
MARVEL HILL Marion Marvel Hill, 90, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion by the Rev. David O'Connor. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Marion, with a rosary service beginning at 5 p.m. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her children, Jim (Sylvia) Grant, Greg (Nancy) Grant, Renee (Rick) McGuin and Kevin Bassham; grandchildren, Laura Grant (Tom Truchio), Dina (Ken) Dotterweich, Sheli Eggiman, Valerie Grant, Patrick (Kristina) Grant, Kelly (Matt) Curry, Nicole (Jay) Wenzel, Danielle (Jesse) Benge, Danika (Ben) Hilmer and Rachael (Tommy) Hefflefinger; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Virginia) Sparrgrove; and many extended family members and friends. Marvel Rozetta Sparrgrove was born May 2, 1929, in Shueyville, to Charles and Rose (Gladwin) Sparrgrove. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Prairieburg. Marvel was a homemaker and a wonderful seamstress, cook — especially her famous apple salad — and gardener of all kinds of plants, flowers and vegetables. Marvel often put up flags in her yard and local cemeteries in honor of the veterans she knew. She had a keen eye for design and art, enjoyed interior design, and created woodworking plans for her husband, Andy, to build. Marvel enjoyed freehand painting, reading Southern Living magazine and learning about history and different places. One of her favorite memories was traveling to Washington, D.C., with her family. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, where she belonged to the Women's Connection group and made many cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew Hill; infant son, Michael; and siblings, Al, Floyd, Marie, Evelyn, Wilma and Mavis. Marvel's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at West Ridge Care Center for their generous care. Please share your support and memories with Marvel's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
