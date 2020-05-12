Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yoder-Powell Funeral Home
504 12th Street
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-3200
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lower Deer Creek Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvel Hochstetler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvel Hochstetler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvel Hochstetler Obituary
MARVEL JEAN HOCHSTETLER Kalona Marvel Jean Hochstetler was born Sept. 28, 1930, in rural Wellman, Iowa, the daughter of John and Katie (Gingerich) Kinsinger. She attended Kalona High School. On Nov. 20, 1949, Marvel was united in marriage to Donald Hochstetler at Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church. They raised their family and farmed in rural Wellman. Upon retiring, they moved to Kalona in 1990. Marvel and Don enjoyed traveling, and they wintered in Texas for 30 years. Marvel was a member of Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church, where she served on the WMSC and service committee. She also taught Bible school. She also served on the Pleasantview Home Sale committee for several years. She volunteered at the Crowded Closet, and often volunteered while in Texas with Grace Community Church. Marvel cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Marvel passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, of congestive heart failure at her home in Kalona at the age of 89 years. Marvel is survived by her four children, Rebecca (Steven D.) Yoder of Frytown, Barbara Fentress of Rancho Mirage, Calif., and Brent (Barbara) Hochstetler of Wellman and David (Jan) Hochsteler of Kalona; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; three sisters, Lorena Kinsinger, Mildred Yoder and Ruby Gingerich; and a brother, Maynard Kinsinger. A private graveside service will be held in Lower Deer Creek Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Crooked Creek Christian Camp and Pleasantview Home. Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Marvel and her family.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -