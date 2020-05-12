|
MARVEL JEAN HOCHSTETLER Kalona Marvel Jean Hochstetler was born Sept. 28, 1930, in rural Wellman, Iowa, the daughter of John and Katie (Gingerich) Kinsinger. She attended Kalona High School. On Nov. 20, 1949, Marvel was united in marriage to Donald Hochstetler at Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church. They raised their family and farmed in rural Wellman. Upon retiring, they moved to Kalona in 1990. Marvel and Don enjoyed traveling, and they wintered in Texas for 30 years. Marvel was a member of Lower Deer Creek Mennonite Church, where she served on the WMSC and service committee. She also taught Bible school. She also served on the Pleasantview Home Sale committee for several years. She volunteered at the Crowded Closet, and often volunteered while in Texas with Grace Community Church. Marvel cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Marvel passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, of congestive heart failure at her home in Kalona at the age of 89 years. Marvel is survived by her four children, Rebecca (Steven D.) Yoder of Frytown, Barbara Fentress of Rancho Mirage, Calif., and Brent (Barbara) Hochstetler of Wellman and David (Jan) Hochsteler of Kalona; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; three sisters, Lorena Kinsinger, Mildred Yoder and Ruby Gingerich; and a brother, Maynard Kinsinger. A private graveside service will be held in Lower Deer Creek Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Crooked Creek Christian Camp and Pleasantview Home. Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Marvel and her family.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020