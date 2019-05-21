Home

Marvel Holt Obituary
MARVEL HOLT Marion Marvel Holt, 86, of Marion, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion officiated by the Rev. Greg Williamson. Burial will take place at a later date at Somber Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Northwood, Iowa. Marvel was born June 12, 1932, in Ogden, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Hedvig (Erickson) Holmberg. She grew up in the Boone, Iowa, area and graduated from Boone High School, Class of 1951. Marvel worked as a telephone operator for several years and then at the Department of Human Services. In 1964, she was united in marriage to Joel Holt at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boone. He passed away in 2011. Marvel was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion. She liked to travel, sew quilts and spend time with family, friends and grandchildren. Marvel is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen (Neal) Rogers of Laughlin, Nev., and Lisa (Patrick) Metrot of Noizay, France; two sons, Robert Songer of Phoenix, Ariz., and Mark (Laura) Holt of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Ellen, Brian, Julie, Celine, Camille, Julien, Brandon and Heather; three brothers, Marvin (Sharon) Holmberg, Melvin (Carolynne) Holmberg and LaVerne (Barb) Holmberg, all of Boone; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Holt of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Lorraine Holt of New Hampton; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren and three sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marvel's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 915 27th St., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Marvel at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019
