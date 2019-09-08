|
|
MARVEL L. JUMP Cedar Rapids Marvel L. Jump, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Marvel was born Aug. 26, 1929, in Blairstown, Iowa, the daughter of George and Martha (Renz) Wood. She married William F. Jump on Oct. 11, 1947. Bill and Marvel moved to San Diego, Calif., in 1975. Bill passed away in 1979 and Marvel returned to Cedar Rapids in 1989. For several years, Mom enjoyed working for Siegel's Jewelry as a jewelry sales consultant. She loved the Siegel family and enjoyed the friendship of her fellow employees. Mom was a generous and giving woman. She had a fun personality, a natural flair for decorating, and she was a fantastic cook! Our mother's faith and trust in God was lifelong. She believed in Jesus Christ and His salvation. Mom has now passed on to everlasting life with Him and she is happy and at peace! Survivors include her daughter, Randi (Dennis ) Mecsko; sons, Jeff (Debbie) Jump, Steve (Kathy) Jump, Justin Jump, all of Cedar Rapids, and Jon (his special friend, Joy) Jump of San Diego, Calif.; three grandsons, Stephen of Indianapolis, Mike (Laura) of Waterloo and Bill (Lisa) of Atkins; daughter-in-law, Kim; great-grandchildren, Liam and Nora; her brother, Raymond Wood of San Diego, Calif.; and her sister, Doris Bender of Juneau, Wis. Mom's son and our brother, Mike, passed away on June 16, 2017. A private family Celebration of Life will take place on Oct. 11, mom and dad's wedding anniversary.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019