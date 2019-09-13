Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvella Fehling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvella V. Fehling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvella V. Fehling Obituary
MARVELLA V. FEHLING Lowden Marvella V. Fehling, 99, of Lowden, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Wheatland Manor. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Zion United Church of Christ with the Rev. Stephen Stepp officiating. Burial will follow in Van Horn Cemetery south of Lowden. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. For a full obituary, please visit www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.