MARVELLA V. FEHLING Lowden Marvella V. Fehling, 99, of Lowden, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Wheatland Manor. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Zion United Church of Christ with the Rev. Stephen Stepp officiating. Burial will follow in Van Horn Cemetery south of Lowden. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. For a full obituary, please visit www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019