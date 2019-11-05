Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories
Marvin D. Smyth


1938 - 2019
Marvin D. Smyth Obituary
MARVIN D. SMYTH Cedar Rapids Marvin D. Smyth, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. A funeral service celebrating Marvin's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with the Rev. Cathy Allen officiating. Entombment will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sharon; son, Eric (Shelley) Smyth of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Sandy (Mike) Barnard of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Alyssa (Wade) Miller, Alexander Smyth, Arianna (Steven) Turley, Austin Smyth, Brittany Barnard and Hunter Barnard; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Roman Miller; and sister, Aileen See of Solon. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Vivian Park. Marvin Delbert Smyth was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Solon, the son of Delbert and Agnes (Zahradnik) Smyth. On April 3, 1960, he married Sharon Kay Park in Ely, Iowa. Marvin worked in maintenance at Rockwell Collins for many years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Echo Hill Presbyterian Church, Two Cylinder Club, Cedar Valley Woodcarvers, Northeast Iowa Woodcarvers, International Woodcarvers Association and Mid-America Woodcarvers. Memorials may be given in his name to the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
