|
|
MARVIN DALE ROOT Hartwick Marvin Dale Root, 82, of Hartwick, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Marvin was born on July 15, 1937, to Sid and Zada (Fisher) Root, south of Belle Plaine. He went to country school in rural Iowa County, graduating from the eighth grade. On March 18, 1967, Marvin married Sylvia Steffen at St. James Church in Victor. After living in Belle Plaine for a short time, the couple moved to a farm south of Belle Plaine. Together, Marvin and Sylvia worked crops and cattle on the family farm along with their own farm. Marvin also ran a trucking business, hauling livestock for other farmers. Marvin enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors, drinking coffee with others at the Lincoln Cafe and playing cards. Marvin was just a simple, hardworking, good man that loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sylvia Root; daughters, Cindy Root and Marcy Morrow; grandchildren, Madison and Mason Morrow and Ben Root; sister, Marjorie Nett; sister-in-law, Reta Root; nephew, Eric (Sara) Root, Matt Nagel and Scott (Paige) Nett; nieces, Becky Blackler and Megan Wilson; great-nieces, Sadie and Kathryn Anderson and Sarah Nett; and many more loving family and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle Root; nephew, Chad Root and sister-in-law, Arlene Nagel. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating. Private family graveside service will take place prior to the memorial service at Victor Memorial Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Marvin's name to Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020