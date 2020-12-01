1/1
Marvin DeRycke
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARVIN ASIEL DERYCKE Belle Plaine Marvin Asiel DeRycke, 82, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids. Marvin was born June 27, 1938, to Asiel and Clara (LaKose) DeRycke, in rural Hartwick, Iowa. Moving to Belle Plaine in second grade, he graduated from Belle Plaine High School, Class of 1957. Following school, Marv worked a few odd jobs before starting at Farmers 4 County Co-op for 37 years, managing for 25 years, before retirement in 2001. Marvin married Wilma Kaplan on June 27, 1959, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine. Together they made their home in Belle Plaine, where they raised their two sons, before moving to Cedar Rapids in 2015. Marv enjoyed golfing and mowing his yard, daily coffee with friends at Grand Central and the Country Club and the monthly Class of 1957 get togethers. Marv was an avid Hawkeye fan, never missing a game whether basketball, football or any sport. Marv was active in the community, volunteering with B.P.J.C's, Rotary Club, serving on the Citizen's Bank board, city council for 12 years and the Belle Plaine Fire Department for 21 years. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Marvin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wilma DeRycke of Cedar Rapids; sons, Greg (Robin) DeRycke of Pensacola, Fla., and Mark (Valerie) DeRycke of Norway; four grandchildren, Justin Lentner, Katelyn DeRycke, Blake (Morgan) DeRycke and Brooke DeRycke; great-grandson, Trayton Lentner; and brother-in-law, Morris Kaplan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Marian (Harold) Daily and Catherine (Cyril) Cleppe. Private family service will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the Belle Plaine Fire Department. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com, Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hrabak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved