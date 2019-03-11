Home

Kloster Funeral Home
MARVIN DUANE SLAYMAKER Marengo Marvin Duane Slaymaker, 82, of Marengo, Iowa, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Friday, March 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the First United Methodist Church, Marengo. Funeral service will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Marengo with the Rev. Lisa Crow officiating. Inurnment will be at the Koszta Cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. Marvin Duane Slaymaker was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Koszta, the son of McClellan and Katherine "Arlene" Hartz Slaymaker. He is survived by his children, Pam (Ray) Thys, Mark Slaymaker, Paul (Lorie) Slaymaker, Michael Slaymaker (George Bridges); four grandchildren, Emily (AJ) Ohde, Greg (Amanda) Thys, Dan (Melissa) Slaymaker, Oxford and Adam Slaymaker; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Jane Slaymaker. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Don, Melvin, Dean and Richard in infancy. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
