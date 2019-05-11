|
MARVIN E. BLOCK Oxford Marvin E. Block, 85, of Oxford, died at his home, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Mary's Auditorium in Oxford, where visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 pm. Burial will take place at Oxford Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to Oxford First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019