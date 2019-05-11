Home

Marvin E. Block

Marvin E. Block Obituary
MARVIN E. BLOCK Oxford Marvin E. Block, 85, of Oxford, died at his home, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Mary's Auditorium in Oxford, where visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 pm. Burial will take place at Oxford Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to Oxford First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019
