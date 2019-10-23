|
MARVIN EBERHARD Springville Marvin Eberhard, 95, of Springville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the church conducted by Pastor John Albertson. The family will also greet friends one hour before the service Friday at the church. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements are by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Marvin was born June 3, 1924, in Nebraska. His parents were Jacob and Etta (Salchow) Eberhard. Marvin was a 1942 graduate of Hampton High School in Hampton, Neb. On Nov. 2, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, he was united in marriage to Hazel Miller. She passed away in 1996. Marvin and Hazel were longtime Springville residents and Linn County farmers. Marvin was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church and a member of the Wapsipinicon Country Club. He was a gifted athlete who was passionate about watching his family participate in sports. However, his greatest love of all was his family and he was adored by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his son, Al (Cindy) Eberhard of Columbia, Mo.; his daughter, Lorri (Steve) Zeller of Washington, Ind.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel; son, Dale Eberhard; and sister, Darlene Lange. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, 155 Boyson Rd., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Marvin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019