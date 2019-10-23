Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Eberhard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Eberhard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Eberhard Obituary
MARVIN EBERHARD Springville Marvin Eberhard, 95, of Springville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Faith Lutheran Church in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the church conducted by Pastor John Albertson. The family will also greet friends one hour before the service Friday at the church. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements are by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Marvin was born June 3, 1924, in Nebraska. His parents were Jacob and Etta (Salchow) Eberhard. Marvin was a 1942 graduate of Hampton High School in Hampton, Neb. On Nov. 2, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, he was united in marriage to Hazel Miller. She passed away in 1996. Marvin and Hazel were longtime Springville residents and Linn County farmers. Marvin was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church and a member of the Wapsipinicon Country Club. He was a gifted athlete who was passionate about watching his family participate in sports. However, his greatest love of all was his family and he was adored by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his son, Al (Cindy) Eberhard of Columbia, Mo.; his daughter, Lorri (Steve) Zeller of Washington, Ind.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel; son, Dale Eberhard; and sister, Darlene Lange. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, 155 Boyson Rd., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Marvin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now