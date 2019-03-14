Home

Marvin Eugene Gamm

Marvin Eugene Gamm Obituary
MARVIN EUGENE GAMM Arlington Marvin Eugene Gamm, 84, of Arlington, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-muller.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Elkader, Iowa, with Pastor Lee Smith officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Friends may also call one hour before the funeral service on Saturday at the church. Interment with military mites: Taylorsville Cemetery in Arlington, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
