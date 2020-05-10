Home

Marvin Lewis
Marvin Fredrick Lewis Obituary
MARVIN FREDRICK LEWIS Cedar Rapids Marvin Fredrick Lewis, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Services will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church at a later date. Burial will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Riverside, Ill. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Marvin is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Lewis and Kay Slater, both of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Megan (Steve) Schwar of Schaumburg, Ill., Emily Slater (Matt Bollman) of Marion and Mark Slater of Sherman Oaks, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Ava, Ivy, Preston and Isla; and sister, Lorraine Meyer of Owosso, Mich. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce. Marvin was born Jan. 20, 1928, in Owosso, Mich., son of Andrew and Esther Carstensen Lewis. He graduated from Owosso High School and from Michigan State University. Marvin was a corporal in the Marine Corps from 1946 to 1947. On Aug. 30, 1952, he married Joyce Richardson in Owosso, Mich. Marvin worked in the trucking industry for 40 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the American Legion. Marvin loved the Chicago Cubs and Michigan State Spartans. He was a volunteer for the Brookfield Zoo and Mercy Medical Center for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his wife and other family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; [email protected] Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020
