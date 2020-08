Or Copy this URL to Share

MARVIN FREDRICK LEWIS Cedar Rapids Marvin Fredrick Lewis, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Matthew Catholic Church by the Rev. Douglas J. Loecke. Burial will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Riverside, Ill. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family.



