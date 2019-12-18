|
MARVIN H. NICKOL Dyersville Marvin H. Nickol, 86, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at MercyOne Senior Care. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW in Dyersville, Iowa, where an American Legion Post 137 service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home before funeral services. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded. The Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate with the Rev. Al Vorwald concelebrating. Marvin was born Feb. 26, 1933, in Monticello, the son of Melvin and Margaret (Kremer) Nickol. He married Arlene Allen on Nov. 8, 1951. She passed away Feb. 23, 1992. He later married Rosemary Steger on April 26, 1996. Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Nickol; his children, Gerald (Sandy) Nickol, Melvin (Ruth) Nickol, James (Becky) Nickol and Mark Nickol, all of Dyersville, John (Audrey) Nickol of Worthington, Marlene (Steven) Wilson of Cedar Rapids and Dianne (Michael) Sperfslage of Edgewood; his stepchildren, Cindy Steger, Allan (Carrie) Steger, Phil (Gloria) Steger, Julie (Dave) Neumann, Dan (Tracy) Steger and Mike (Kirsten) Steger; numerous grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; three sisters, Joan Tauke, Barbara (Jerry) Feldmann and Bonnie (Andy) Hollenback; two brothers, Billy (Betty) Mausser and Ronnie (Susie) Mausser; and a sister-in-law, Ardrith Meeker. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene Nickol, in 1992; a son in infancy, Gerald Henry Nickol, in 1953; two daughters-in-law, Glenda and Rebecca Nickol; brothers-in-law, Don Tauke and Fred Meeker and Tyler Steger in infancy; and Scott Wulfekuhle, his granddaughter's husband. The family would like to thank the staff of MercyOne Senior Care for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019