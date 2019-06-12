Resources More Obituaries for Marvin Jacobs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin Jacobs

MARVIN ARNOLD JACOBS Monticello Marvin Arnold Jacobs, 89, of Monticello, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Kramer Funeral Home, 700 E. Oak St., Monticello. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, with the Rev. Caleb Schewe presiding. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Marvin was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Monticello. He was the son of Arnold and Catherine (Lubben) Jacobs. He received his education at Wayne No. 5 and Monticello schools. Marvin started farming full time on the family farm in Wayne Township, following high school graduation in 1948. He married Joan Lee Ireland on Jan. 17, 1949, at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Monticello. They were parents of three children, Mike, Doug and Brenda. Marvin and Joan moved from the farm to Monticello in 2000. Joan passed away in 2006. All who were acquainted with Marvin know his life passions were farming and spending time with family. He loved talking about the early days of farming, the good and hard times, and innovations in farm equipment throughout the years. In his later years, he enjoyed trips to the farm to survey the progress, hearing about the day-to-day plans and helping with whatever he could. With his time freed from farming, his attention focused on family, especially his grand- and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by family and friends as a hard worker, quick-witted, kind, keen on keeping tabs on the family and true to his German heritage. You can always tell a German, but you can't tell him much. Marvin is survived by a very special friend, Marjory Stubbe, Monticello; son, Mike (Jackie) Jacobs, Monticello; son, Doug (Pam) Jacobs, Scotch Grove; and daughter, Brenda (Ron) Stecker, Marion; six grandchildren, Keri Jacobs, Jenny Saunders, Michelle Prull, Alan Jacobs, Mark Jacobs and Angie Ramspott; eight stepgrandchildren, Bill Thompson, Jennifer Riecke, Jake Thompson, Meredith Johnson, Whitney Penny, Jeff Gollaher, Jim Gollaher and Amy Steele; 12 great-grandchildren: 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Joan; sisters, Lorraine McAllister and Millie Traugott; son-in-law, Larry Gollaher; daughter-in-law, Jean Jacobs; and grandson, Brett Jacobs. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. The family requests memorial gifts be sent to the Marvin Jacobs memorial fund at Fidelity Bank and Trust, 424 E. Oak St., Monticello, IA 52310. His family would like to express deep appreciation to Dr. Cogdill, St. Luke's Hospital staff and hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019