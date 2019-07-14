MARVIN M. GESSNER Monticello Marvin M. Gessner, 96, of Monticello, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Patrick & St. Paul Cemetery near Watkins, Iowa. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Marvin was born Sept. 17, 1922, on the original family homestead near Norway, Iowa, the son of Michael C. and Alma (Thoman) Gessner. He married Louise Kacer on Nov. 10, 1953, in Tama, Iowa. To this union there are six children, all of whom were raised on the farm near Norway. Louise preceded him in death in 1987. Marvin and Joyce Cashman married on Nov. 18, 1989, at Sacred Heart Church in Monticello. Survivors include his wife, Joyce; six children, Alan (Linda) Gessner of Newhall, Dale (Marilyn) Gessner of Belle Plaine, Dr. Ann (Bill Lorenz) Gessner of Ames, Carol Gessner of Fort Collins, Colo., Barb (Randy) Lukan of Cedar Rapids and Leo (Brenda) Gessner of Story City; nine grandchildren, Christy (Andy) Barta, Chase, Caleb and Casey Gessner, Olivia Lorenz, Taylor and Grant Lukan and Courtney and Jaclyn Gessner; four great-grandchildren, Matthew, David, Owen and Alex Barta; siblings, Eileen Reilly of Central City and Gerald (Karen) Gessner of Newhall; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, John; his first wife, Louise; and brother-in-law, Jack Reilly. We would like to thank the staff at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Unity Point-St. Luke's Hospital for the wonderful care. Information available and condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019