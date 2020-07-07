MARVIN MORGAN Cedar Rapids Marvin Morgan, 63, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home. A public visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday July 9, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with a private family memorial service to follow. Marvin Lee Morgan was born Jan. 14, 1957, in Leon, Iowa, the son of James and Harriet (Reid) Morgan. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972-74. Marvin worked at ADM for 39 years, retiring in 2017. He was a member of AmVets. Marvin was a diehard Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes football fan. Some of his passions included woodworking, working on cars, and he had a love for classic rock music. Marvin will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Those left to honor Marvin's memory are his children, Jeremy (Elisha) Morgan, James Morgan, Anthony Morgan, Tabatha Morgan and Tiffany (Anthony Chan-Vance) Morgan; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Kenny, Jim and Rick; and three sisters, Tamy, Debbie and Kim. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Jessica Morgan. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
