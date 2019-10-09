|
MARVIN G. POSPISIL Cedar Rapids Marvin G. Pospisil, 84, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at River of Life Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the church. A private graveside service will be held following the service. Marvin was born Jan. 5, 1935, the son of George and Albia Pospisil. He graduated from Shueyville High School and served in the Navy aboard the USS Ticonderoga. Following his return to Cedar Rapids, he owned and operated Pospisil Painting Inc. for 37 years. On Nov. 16, 1991, he married Beverly Catherine Hosch. They were blessed with 28 beautiful years together. Marvin cherished his family and was proud to be Dad and Deda to his five children, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was a man of faith and had a deep love for Jesus. He cared deeply for his church family and served as an elder at River of Life for 22 years. Marvin is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Scott (Linda) Pospisil of Pittsburgh, Pa., Penny (Keith) Shedek of Hiawatha, Julie (Tom) Lavrenz of Hiawatha, Dean (Roxann) Pospisil of Mount Vernon and Megan Pospisil of Iowa City; grandchildren, Brian (Lindsay), Brad (Jill) and Danny (Ellissa) Shedek, Ross, Sarah and Travis (Darby) Pospisil, Steve (Sandhya), Craig, Jeff (Danielle), Michael and Matthew Lavrenz, and Paige Pospisil; and great-grandchildren, Steele, Crew, Georgia, Blake, Reid and Marah. Also left to cherish his memory is a dear family friend, Linda Schwiebert of Hiawatha. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, George and Albia Pospisil; sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Robert Zach; father-in-law, Nick Hosch; brother-in-law, Jim Spaight; and nephew, David Zach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019