MARVIN R. KOEPPEN Belle Plaine Marvin R. Koeppen, 71, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine with military honors. Visitation is from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
