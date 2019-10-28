Home

BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
Marvin Sherman
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
Marvin Ray Sherman

Marvin Ray Sherman Obituary
MARVIN RAY SHERMAN Wilton Marvin Ray Sherman, 86, of Wilton, Iowa, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment: Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Robert) Cross, Wilton; daughter-in-law, Cindy Sherman, Zephyrhills, Fla.; four grandchildren; and sister, Betty Heirs, Lugoff, S.C. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and son, Mark Sherman.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
