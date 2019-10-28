|
|
MARVIN RAY SHERMAN Wilton Marvin Ray Sherman, 86, of Wilton, Iowa, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment: Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Robert) Cross, Wilton; daughter-in-law, Cindy Sherman, Zephyrhills, Fla.; four grandchildren; and sister, Betty Heirs, Lugoff, S.C. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and son, Mark Sherman.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019