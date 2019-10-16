|
|
MARVIN E. TURNER Independence Marvin E. Turner, 75, of Independence, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home following a short illness. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop with Father David Beckman as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Independence, with military rites. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Visitation will continue for one hour before services Friday at the church. Memorials will be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Honor Flight. White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-Mthope.com. Marvin Earl Turner was born Oct. 25, 1943, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Lloyd Cecil Turner and Pearl (Holman) Turner. He attended Independence High School and then joined the Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War. On June 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Nila Ann Burger at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville. The couple moved to Williamsburg, Va., where Marv was stationed until his deployment. After the war ended, Marv joined Nila back in Iowa, where they made their home in Independence. Marvin worked at Wilson's Farmstead Foods in Cedar Rapids for 23 years until the plant's closing. He attended truck driving classes at Kirkwood Community College and drove for Schneider National for 19 years. He was most currently employed as a driver by Prinsco Inc. in Jesup. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 of Independence. Marv liked to hunt, fish, work in the yard and do woodworking projects in his shop. Marvin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nila Turner of Independence; three sons, Rick (Kris) Turner of Asbury, Rob (Jan) Turner of Independence and Randy Turner of Manchester; five grandchildren, Adam Turner, Ryan Turner, Janson Turner, Cole Turner and Taylor Turner; two great-grandchildren, Graeme Turner and Grant Turner; one brother, Robert (Marylyn) Turner of Casa Grande, Ariz.; and one sister, Patricia Cornwell of Tomah, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter in infancy, Theresa Ann Turner; and one sister, Marylyn Bower.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019