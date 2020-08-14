1/1
Marvin Wayne Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARVIN WAYNE FORD Tipton Marvin Wayne Ford, 97, of Tipton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a short illness. There will be a private family funeral service on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. The public is invited to come and pay their final respects on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. before the funeral, observing social distancing and wearing face masks if preferred. Marvin will then be laid to rest in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery, where he will receive full military honors provided by his friends from the Tipton Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2537, and the Tipton American Legion, Post 123. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory and mailed to 1203 Parkview Dr., Tipton, IA 52772. Marvin was born on Nov. 20, 1922, on the family farm east of Tipton. He was the son of Harvey Ralph and Edith Florence (Langley) Ford. Marvin graduated from Tipton High School in 1940. Marvin enlisted in the United States Army Air Force on Nov. 19, 1942. He was an engineer on a B-17 Flying Fortress. He was stationed in England with the 8th Air Force and flew 35 combat missions. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters as well as the ETO Ribbon with three Bronze Stars. Marvin was honorably discharged on Sept. 25, 1945, with the rank of Technical Sergeant. Marvin married Frances A. Ball on July 21, 1946. He owned and operated Ford Truck Line for 30 years. He continued driving trucks until he was 85. Marvin enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing cards. He gained his greatest enjoyment from being with family. He especially enjoyed fishing trips, summer vacations, and wintering in Texas. Marvin is survived by his wife of 74 years, Frances Ford of Tipton, Iowa; daughters, Trudy (Bob) Campbell of Hawkeye, Iowa, and Teri Ford of Tipton, Iowa; sons, Richard (Liz) Ford of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Don (Diane) Ford of Cortez, Fla.; his brother, Maurice (Jan) Ford of Mechanicsville, Iowa; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Marvin was preceded in death by his brother, William Ford; and one great-grandson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 14, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha, Iowa
August 12, 2020
Great guy He will be remembered as a true icon in the trucking business. Dont know a sole to have a bad work for Marvin. RIP my friend.
Jon Christensen
Friend
August 12, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved