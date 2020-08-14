MARVIN WAYNE FORD Tipton Marvin Wayne Ford, 97, of Tipton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a short illness. There will be a private family funeral service on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. The public is invited to come and pay their final respects on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. before the funeral, observing social distancing and wearing face masks if preferred. Marvin will then be laid to rest in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery, where he will receive full military honors provided by his friends from the Tipton Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2537, and the Tipton American Legion, Post 123. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his memory and mailed to 1203 Parkview Dr., Tipton, IA 52772. Marvin was born on Nov. 20, 1922, on the family farm east of Tipton. He was the son of Harvey Ralph and Edith Florence (Langley) Ford. Marvin graduated from Tipton High School in 1940. Marvin enlisted in the United States Army Air Force on Nov. 19, 1942. He was an engineer on a B-17 Flying Fortress. He was stationed in England with the 8th Air Force and flew 35 combat missions. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters as well as the ETO Ribbon with three Bronze Stars. Marvin was honorably discharged on Sept. 25, 1945, with the rank of Technical Sergeant. Marvin married Frances A. Ball on July 21, 1946. He owned and operated Ford Truck Line for 30 years. He continued driving trucks until he was 85. Marvin enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing cards. He gained his greatest enjoyment from being with family. He especially enjoyed fishing trips, summer vacations, and wintering in Texas. Marvin is survived by his wife of 74 years, Frances Ford of Tipton, Iowa; daughters, Trudy (Bob) Campbell of Hawkeye, Iowa, and Teri Ford of Tipton, Iowa; sons, Richard (Liz) Ford of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Don (Diane) Ford of Cortez, Fla.; his brother, Maurice (Jan) Ford of Mechanicsville, Iowa; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Marvin was preceded in death by his brother, William Ford; and one great-grandson.