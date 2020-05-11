|
MARY A. COLE Cedar Rapids Mary A. Cole, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died as a result of the COVID-19 virus on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Living Center West. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Iowa Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Gagnon of Cedar Rapids and Julie Cole of Rockford, Ill.; and two sons, Mike (Dawn) of Annandale, Minn., and Rick of Atkins. She also is survived by five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Mary was born on April 23, 1927, in Carlisle, the daughter of Herbert and Elsie (Young) Hull. She married Robert L. Cole on Jan. 11, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Robert passed away in 1987. Mary was a homemaker and a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed golf, watching the Hawkeyes, and was well-known for her delicious baked goods. Mary will fondly be remembered for the love she had for her beloved family and for her Schnauzers. She will be greatly missed by all. Memorial donations may be given to the .
Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2020