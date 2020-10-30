MARY ADAMS Manchester Mary Adams, 77, of Manchester, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville, Iowa. Per her wishes, no services will be held. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Mary was born July 16, 1943, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Benton and Edaine (Allison) Nelson. She graduated from Oelwein High School, and then she obtained her teaching degree. Mary taught at Maquoketa Valley High School and was the operator of Wee Christians Preschool. She was united in marriage to Robert Alan Adams on Aug. 6, 1966, in Oelwein. Robert passed away in 1992. Mary enjoyed classical and opera music, reading, gardening and needlework. She especially enjoyed going to church. Survivors include her sons, Nathan (Bridget) Adams of North Liberty, Iowa, and Christopher Adams of Florida; two grandchildren, Mara and Dustin; brother, Richard (Judi) Nelson of Waterloo, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Pam Nelson of Minneapolis, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benton and Edaine Nelson; husband, Robert Adams; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary Jo and Lloyd Adams; and brother, Robert Nelson. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
