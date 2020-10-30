1/1
Mary Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY ADAMS Manchester Mary Adams, 77, of Manchester, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville, Iowa. Per her wishes, no services will be held. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Mary was born July 16, 1943, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Benton and Edaine (Allison) Nelson. She graduated from Oelwein High School, and then she obtained her teaching degree. Mary taught at Maquoketa Valley High School and was the operator of Wee Christians Preschool. She was united in marriage to Robert Alan Adams on Aug. 6, 1966, in Oelwein. Robert passed away in 1992. Mary enjoyed classical and opera music, reading, gardening and needlework. She especially enjoyed going to church. Survivors include her sons, Nathan (Bridget) Adams of North Liberty, Iowa, and Christopher Adams of Florida; two grandchildren, Mara and Dustin; brother, Richard (Judi) Nelson of Waterloo, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Pam Nelson of Minneapolis, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benton and Edaine Nelson; husband, Robert Adams; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary Jo and Lloyd Adams; and brother, Robert Nelson. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved