|
|
MARY ALIDA TAYLOR Cedar Rapids Mary Alida Taylor, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Woodlands at Meth-Wick Community Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids. A private family interment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. She was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mildred (Navin) Vosdingh. She married Donald L. Taylor on May 18, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. He died in 2012. Mary Alida was employed as the supervisor in the Flower Shop at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She was an avid bowler and golfer. She was actively involved at Trinity-St. James United Methodist Church where she enjoyed participating in the choir and women's groups. She especially enjoyed hosting many events and gatherings in the home she shared with Don over the years. Everyone not only expected a hug from Mary Alida, they deeply appreciated them. She is survived by two sons, Don "Butch" Taylor of Cedar Rapids and John (Bonnie) Taylor of Robins; four grandchildren, Megan Taylor of Denver, Colo., Matt Taylor of West Branch, Robert Taylor (Haley) of Cedar Rapids and Colin Taylor (Emily) of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Mildred Ann Heinze of Des Moines; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Vosdingh of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Bob Vosdingh; a sister, Lillian Woods; a brother-in-law, Jim Heinze; and a great-grandson, Robert Montour. Memorials may be directed to Trinity-St. James United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Meth-Wick Community, specifically those at the Woodlands, for the genuine care they provided to Mary Alida during her time there.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020