Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Paige
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Amelia Paige

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Amelia Paige Obituary
MARY AMELIA PAIGE Cedar Rapids Mary Amelia Jackson Paige went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Mary was born Oct. 5, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paige; both of her parents; five sisters; and one brother. Mary leaves behind her sister, June Hinkston of Denver, Colo.; her childhood friend, Delores Morgan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mary was an active member of Bethel AME Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mary will be remembered for her sense of humor, her intelligence, her love for travel, bingo, working crossword puzzles, crypto-quote and Sudoku. Mary will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be at a later time.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -