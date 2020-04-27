|
MARY AMELIA PAIGE Cedar Rapids Mary Amelia Jackson Paige went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Mary was born Oct. 5, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paige; both of her parents; five sisters; and one brother. Mary leaves behind her sister, June Hinkston of Denver, Colo.; her childhood friend, Delores Morgan; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mary was an active member of Bethel AME Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mary will be remembered for her sense of humor, her intelligence, her love for travel, bingo, working crossword puzzles, crypto-quote and Sudoku. Mary will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be at a later time.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020