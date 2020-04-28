|
MARY PATRICIA "PAT" ANDERSON Monticello Mary Patricia "Pat" Anderson, 91, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Emerald Crest in Minnetonka, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Andy; son, John; and her siblings. Survivors include a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Lippert (Jay) of Minneapolis, Minn.; a daughter-in-law, Kathi Anderson Claude (Frank) of Excelsior, Minn.; five adored grandchildren, Nathan, Michael (Kelly), Chelsea (Tony), Sara (Nick) and John; six great-grandchildren, Tallulah, Paloma, McClane, Lois, Finley and Camden; and several nieces and nephews. Pat was born April 28, 1928, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Dr. Curtis and Eva Douglass. She grew up in Wooster, Ohio, and Fairfield, Iowa. She graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield. She was united in marriage to Elmer J. Anderson on June 5, 1950, at the First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield. Pat and Andy moved to Monticello in 1955, where they lived and raised their family. Pat was employed as an activity director at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for 20 years. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, PEO, Friday Club, Camp Fire Girls and Cub Scouts. Pat served as director of open exhibits at The Great Jones County Fair and served as a Presbyterian Pie Lady until 2017 when she moved to Minnesota to be closer to her family. Pat's greatest joys were the life she shared with her husband, Andy; her children, Beth and John; precious grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and dear friends. She was deeply loved and will be remembered for her winning smile and her sweet, thoughtful and kind spirit. A public celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Monticello, Iowa, at a later date when all can gather in her honor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the , Camp Courageous or First Presbyterian Church in Monticello in her name. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has been entrusted with Pat's services. Sign her guest book or leave a message at www.goettschonline.com. Cards may be sent to Mary Lippert, 5244 York Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN 55410. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of both Emerald Crest of Minnetonka and Grace Hospice for their loving kindness and comfort.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020