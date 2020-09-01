MARY ANN BURKE Walker Mary Ann Burke, 77, of Walker, Iowa, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her home. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, Iowa. There will be a private family funeral service and burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Walker. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Mary Ann was born Aug. 26, 1943, in Urbana, Iowa, the daughter of Henry R. and Marcia E. (Ford) Smith. She graduated from Walker High School in 1961, and received her certificate in 1962 from Paris Academy of Beauty Culture. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Lawrence "Larry" J. Burke on Aug. 18, 1962, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Throughout her life she worked at Killian's Beauty Shop, Square D, owned and operated Mary Ann's Beauty Shop in Walker, and was a school bus driver for 22 years for the North Linn School District, until her retirement in 2001. Mary Ann enjoyed painting ceramics with her friends. She enjoyed keeping her home and yard meticulous. She also liked to travel and go shopping. Mary Ann cherished her family and always felt her greatest achievement was loving her children and beautiful grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Shannon (Lori) Burke of Walker, Kelly (Scott) Avis of Walker and Holly (Al) Rosauer of Brandon; grandchildren, Taylor, Connor and Sydney Burke, Tyler and Tanner (Jessica) Avis and Curtis and Leah Rosauer; great-grandchildren, Ashton Avis and Averie Avis; brothers-in-law, Mike McEnany and Bob Holland; sisters-in-law, Jeanne (Bob) Ross, Kay Burke, Colleen Zangerle and Peg Nims; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Larry, who passed away March 11, 2020; parents, Henry and Marcia; sister, Bev McEnany; granddaughter, Nicole Burke; brothers-in-law, Richard (Lenora) Burke, Doug Zangerle and Les Nims; and sister-in-law, Thelma Holland. Please share a memory of Mary Ann at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
