MARY ANN CLEMONS Iowa City Mary Ann Clemons, 80, of the Iowa City area, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Lantern Park Specialty Care Center in Coralville. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the First Presbyterian Church or Care Initiatives Hospice. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019