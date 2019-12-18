Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Feltes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Feltes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Feltes Obituary
MARY ANN FELTES Anamosa Mary Ann Feltes, 86, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Springville by Father Andrew Awotwe Mensah. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Burial: Springville Cemetery, Springville. Her family includes her children, Mark Feltes of Streamwood, Ill., Diane Feltes of Ankeny, Alan (Monica) Feltes and their children, Nathan and Trenton, of Crystal Lake, Ill., Julie (Dennis) Mahoney of Bondurant and Kurt (Mandi) Feltes and their children, Drew and Madi, of Springville; and brothers, Roger (Katie) Steffen and Herb (Norma) Steffen. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; daughter, Linda Feltes; and two brothers, Vincent and Harry Steffen. Mary Ann was born on June 9, 1933, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Charlie and Gunilda (Lake) Steffen. On Oct. 8, 1963, she was united in marriage to Donald Feltes. Mary Ann worked at Collins Plaza after raising six kids. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Springville and was a 4-H leader for many years. Mary Ann was a caring mother and grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mary Ann's memory. Please share a memory of Mary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -