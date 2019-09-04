|
MARY ANN HERMSEN New Vienna Mary Ann Hermsen, 86, of New Vienna, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville, where a parish vigil service will be held at 4 p.m. and the NV/Luxemburg Fire Department will gather at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the church with burial in the church cemetery. Father Jim Goerend will officiate. Mary Ann was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the daughter of Felix and Rose (Meyers) Oberbroeckling. She attended Holy Trinity School in Luxemburg, but left school early after the death of her mother (which was the day after Mary Ann's 16th birthday) to help raise her younger siblings. Mary Ann married Virgil Hermsen on Sept. 22, 1954, in Luxemburg. After marriage, she worked at Roshek's Cafeteria in Dubuque and the National Tea Grocery Store in Dyersville. But for most of her life, Mary was a stay at home mother until the early 1960s when Virgil purchased the New Vienna Feed Mill, where she helped when needed. They also owned and operated Virgil's Woodshop after the sale of the Feed Mill. For many years, they attended auctions and set up flea markets in Illinois and Minnesota. You also could find her helping out at Breitbach's Country Dining in the kitchen or bar area until her health started to fail. Survivors include her husband, Virgil, (they would have been married 65 years on Sept. 22); children, Robert (Teresa) Hermsen of Belle Plaine, Debra (Gary) Osterhaus of Petersburg, Patrick (Kim) Hermsen and Susan (Joe) Kluesner, both of New Vienna, Mike (Tiffany) Hermsen of Kansas City, Mo., and Sara (Gary) Goedken of Worthington; 20 grandchildren, Anne (Graham Critch) Hermsen, Katie (Kyle) Grosz, Andrew Hermsen, Chris (Rochelle Hunter) Hermsen, Chad (Kris) Osterhaus, Kurt (Christy) Osterhaus, Lara (Shawn) Summer, Luke Hermsen, Lindsey Hermsen, Kevin Kluesner, Molly Kluesner, Mary (Kirby Kendrick) Kluesner, Daniel (Holly Offerman) Kluesner, Mariah (Jacob Ross) Hermsen, Hannah Hermsen, Sierra Hermsen, Tyler (Megan) Goedken, Elizabeth (Mario) Ibarra; 10 great-grandchildren, Ellyn, Kinnick, Garrett, Kilee, Dalton, Josalyn, Valen, Elyse, Myles and Emilio; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Daniel and Adam; siblings, Dennis (Barb) Oberbroeckling of Cedar Rapids and Patricia (Joe) Wulfekuhle of Petersburg; and in-laws, Doris Lake of Dyersville, Fred (Barb) Hermsen of Peosta, Daniel (Jean) Hermsen of Dyersville and Jean (Marvin) Kramer of Farley. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, John and Sylvia (Thillen) Hermsen; grandchildren, Greg and Abby Osterhaus; siblings, Gregor (in infancy), Henry (Jeanne), Albert (Gladys), Leonard Oberbroeckling, Elizabeth (Louis) Loeffelholz, Lucille (LeRoy) Loeffelholz and Theresa (Herman) Mueller; and a brother-in-law, Lavern "Doc" Lake. A Mary Ann Hermsen memorialfFund has been established and memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019