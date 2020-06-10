MARY ANN HICKS Williamsburg Mary Ann Hicks, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Williamsburg. Immediate family will gather for a private memorial. Mary Ann Hicks, born July 10, 1928, to parents Paul and Catherine Fama, was very proud of her Italian and Czech heritage. She married James (Jim) Hicks in East Lansing, Mich., in 1946, having met at a USO dance where Mary Ann had sneaked out in order to attend. When Jim, an Air Force cadet, finally gathered the courage to ask Mary Ann to dance, she answered with "It's about time!" They headed south from East Lansing to Sarasota, Fla., with their two daughters in 1957. When Jim retired, they became "snowbirds" spending six months in Sarasota and six months in a cabin in the Smoky Mountains of Bryson City, N.C. In 2008, they moved to Williamsburg, Iowa, to be near family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter, Kathy Tsonas. She is survived by daughter, Deborah Kimm (Bruce), Amana; three grandchildren, Tyson Kimm (Caroline), Kennesaw, Ga., Heidi Miller (Matt), Swisher, and Josh Kimm (Vanessa), Swisher; 10 great-grandchildren, Carson, Hadley, Kason and Charlotte Kimm, Belle and Brycen Miller, and Mason, Hudson, Pierson and Tabrie Kimm; and son-in-law, Danny Murch, Bryson City, N.C. She was blessed to be contacted by each member of her family in person or by phone before her passing. She leaves behind beautiful heirlooms meticulously maintained and marked for each family member, as well as wonderful memories.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store