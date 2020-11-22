MARY ANN HUGHES Cedar Rapids Mary Ann Hughes, 79, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center, Hiawatha, Iowa. A private service will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Burial: St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A private visitation will be held at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people allowed in the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, David; children, David Hughes Jr., Cedar Rapids Iowa, Angela (Tim) Wittmer, Newberg, Ore., and Michael (Vidal) Hughes, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister, Dixie (Dave) Mclaud, Center Point, Iowa; brother, John (Karla) Tisher, Cedar Rapids; sister, Roxann Tisher, Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Cameron Hughes, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Austin (Rhiannon) Montelius, Iowa City, Iowa, and Andrew Montelius, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Tisher; and stepfather, Howard Tisher. Mary was born June 23, 1941, in Des Moines. She grew up in Cedar Rapids, and attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and Regis High School. She was united in marriage to David Hughes on July 25, 1959, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for many years. Then she worked at Rockwell Collins in Coralville, until retiring in 2005. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her kids and her grandsons. She was known by her family as Snoozie, a nickname given by Aunt Orla. She loved to shop and interior decorate her house. She planted beautiful flowers to decorate the front of her house, and the backyard. She loved spending time by the pool in the sun, and always would have a nice tan. Her favorite singers were Willie Nelson and Neil Diamond. Her favorite song was "Goodnight, Irene." Mary was an avid reader. She stayed active by walking. Every year she would walk in the Especially for You race. In the summer on July Fourth, she would run in the Alliant Energy 5k race. As a family we would vacation in Siren, Wis., at Camp Northland on Clam Lake in the same week in June for 30 years. Mary and David would travel on cruises to Mexico and Jamacia. They enjoyed trips to Las Vegas too. The family would like to thank Hiawatha Care Center for their compassion and kindness; it was greatly appreciated. The staff at Milestones Aging Care for her early care, and the Mercy Hospice for their added comfort in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may left in Mary's name with the Alzheimer's Association
. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com
.