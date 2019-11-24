|
MARY ANN LORENZ Luzerne On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, Mary Ann Lorenz, loved wife and mom, passed away at the age of 88 in Minneapolis, Minn. Mary was born in Atkins on May 16, 1931, to Walter and Esther (Lensch) Schlotterback. Mary graduated from Marion High School in 1948 and married Hilbert (Bert) Lorenz in 1949. She farmed with her husband in Ladora, Blairstown and Luzerne. Mom was a hard worker and enjoyed her flowers, garden and farm. She always had a paintbrush or a dust rag in her hand. When it comes to mothers, we hit the jackpot! Mom had a great sense of humor, gave us unconditional love and thought we were capable of doing anything. We will truly miss her. Mary is survived by her son, Allen and his wife Sue of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughter, Julie Allinson Erickson and her husband Paul of Minneapolis; two adored grandchildren, Chad (wife Jamie) and Seth Lorenz; her great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Evan and Emma; her sisters, Maxine Wardenburg of Williamsburg and Ida McSkimming of West Des Moines; and sisters-in-law, Lorna Rieck of Vinton and Marilyn Schlotterback of Des Moines. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Hilbert Lorenz; infant son, Dwayne; daughter, Diane; grandchildren, Heather and Teague Lorenz; sisters, Jean McMurray Wright and Joyce Wells; and her brother, John Schlotterback. Many thanks to Mom's special caregiver and friend Therese Wahl and all the people who made Mom's last days comfortable. Private services will be held.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019