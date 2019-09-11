|
MARY ANN LORENZEN Cedar Rapids Mary Ann Lorenzen, 93, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Northbrook Manor surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Mary Ann was born to Leonard and Mary Stusak on July 11, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from McKinley High School. Mary Ann married Donald "Dutch" Lorenzen Sr. on Aug. 22, 1945, in Cedar Rapids. Don and Mary Ann were blessed with three sons. They were married for nearly 72 fulfilling years. Mary Ann was a homemaker and watched over their sons and the household activities while Dutch was away at work. Mary Ann was an exceptional caretaker. Whether it was for her parents, her husband, her sons or their families, she gave her time and energy to make others feel welcome and loved. Mary Ann never learned to drive, so she was known to grab her lawn chair and walk to the boys' sporting events to cheer them on. She kept herself very busy and entertained watching their sons play sports as they were growing up. Mary Ann was fond of the outdoors, working in her garden and tending to her flowers. She always had a pot of chili or Czech goulash on the stove on Saturday mornings for the boys when they came home from pheasant hunting in the fall. Mary Ann enjoyed the tradition of the annual deer hunting weekend which included Christmas shopping, movies, dinners and spending time with family and friends. She spent many years camping with her family, enjoying stories around the campfire especially when she learned about some of the naughty things her boys did in their younger years, rafting on Buffalo Creek, playing cards on rainy days, and sitting by the pool in her sun hat on a summer day. Mary Ann liked crocheting and made many afghans and slippers over the years for her friends and family. She always was a good sport, even when her boys would tease her and give her a hard time. Mary Ann always was patient and kind and she had a way with "sweet" swearing and was known for saying sugar and fudge when she would get upset. Although she never had a daughter, Mary Ann treated each of her daughters-in-law as her own. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and wouldn't think of missing a birthday or special event. She was always careful to treat each and every child or grandchild the same, never showing favorites and always loving unconditionally. Mary Ann was always perfectly put together with a nice outfit, perfectly styled locks, and her makeup always looking great. She was an excellent cook and the family has spent many years trying to document and perfect her recipes, although her food always seemed to taste better mainly because her recipes were all made with her extra special love. Whether it was Italian beef on New Year's Day, cheesy potatoes on Easter Sunday, a delicious cake to celebrate a birthday, the perfect gravy on Thanksgiving, or kolaches on Christmas Eve, the food Mary Ann made was always delicious. She spent many hours listening to WMT "Open Line" documenting and trying new recipes to share with her family. Many memories were made during the Lorenzen family holiday gatherings and Mary Ann truly cherished spending time with friends and relatives. True to her Bohemian roots, Sunday mornings were spent listening to polka music in the kitchen while family members stopped in for a visit to catch up. Mary Ann and Dutch were very proud that their love was responsible for creating such a beautiful extended family. Mary Ann was responsible for so many family traditions that will be forever in our memories. She was truly our Sunshine. She is survived by her three sons, Dick (Dawn) Lorenzen of Cedar Rapids, Donnie (Diane) Lorenzen Jr. of Swisher and Gary (Karen) Lorenzen of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Amie Haumesser, Jill Lorenzen, Jessica Hunt, Kimberly Cochran and Josh Lorenzen; and 13 great-grandchildren, Ashlee, Samantha and Tyler Haumesser, Ayla and Skye Secor, Nathan, Nyah, Seth and Selah Hunt, Alayna and Jace Cochran, and Maci and Kobe Lorenzen. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard F. Stusak; and Dutch, her devoted husband of nearly 72 years. Mary Ann will be best remembered for her never-ending love and kindness to her beloved husband, Dutch, and all of her family. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed by all everyone who knew her. She has gone to heaven to be with the love of her life. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Hospice of Mercy Wishlist: givetomercy.mercycare.org/donate. Please leave a message or tribute to the Lorenzen family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019