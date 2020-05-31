Mary Ann Maerschalk
MARY ANN MAERSCHALK The Villages, Fla. Mary Ann Maerschalk, 86, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home in Florida. A funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Iowa, will be held at a later date with inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Marilyn was born Dec. 26, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Katherine (Flanagan) Koester. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in Dubuque and Mercy School of Nursing. On Aug. 27, 1960, in Dubuque, Marilyn was united in marriage to Joseph Maerschalk. She was a registered nurse and was employed at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Iowa City and Linn-Mar High School in Marion until retiring in 1995. Marilyn was previously a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Joseph Maerschalk of The Villages, Fla.; three sons, Craig Maerschalk of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mark Maerschalk of Charlotte, N.C., and Jeff (Sanya) Maerschalk of Castle Rock, Colo.; a daughter, Susan (Brian) Arnold of West Des Moines, Iowa; four grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Corbett, Landon Corbett, and Jacob and Jadyn Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Alivia and Brendan Corbett. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials in Marilyn's memory may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, Iowa. Please share a memory of Marilyn's at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.
