MARY ANN MORRIS Cedar Rapids Mary Ann Morris, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Services: private. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial: Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Mary was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School. She married Al Morris on June 7, 1949, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her husband of 71 years; her daughters, Ann Quade (Dan), Sandy Urban (Kevin) and Chris Kolsrud (Dan); and her son, Matt Morris. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Nanette Washington, Brandon Washington, Beth Kolsrud, Ryan Urban and Olivia Urban; and her great-grandchildren, Briahnna (deceased), Kendra, Brylin, Carter, Kora, Violet and Eli. Mary loved spending her summers at the lake, reading a good book and going to garage sales with her favorite neighbor Linda Koehler. She loved spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice and especially Lindsey and Lisa.



