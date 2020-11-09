MARY ANN PAULSEN Scotch Grove Mary Ann Paulsen, 88, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a brief illness. Private family services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church with internment in the Wyoming Cemetery. Pastor Frank Shepard will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Mary Ann and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com
. Masks must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are three sons, Ned Paulsen and Nick (Marla) Paulsen, both of Scotch Grove, and Chris (Susan) Paulsen, Bellevue; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Sara Paulsen. She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons, Dan and Dennis; her husband, Ron; and two sisters, Doris Hartwig and Carmen Miehe. Mary Ann Ingwersen was born May 18, 1932, in Wyoming, Iowa. She was the daughter of August and Hilda Ahrendsen Ingwersen. Mary Ann started school in Wyoming and graduated from Olin High School in 1949. She married Ronald Paulsen on June 17, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Olin, Iowa. The couple farmed near Scotch Grove. Mary Ann also taught piano lessons as well as being a farm wife. For more than 60 years, she was the church organist at Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church. She was the type of quiet, hardworking farm wife many Iowans know, skilled at cooking and baking, and growing produce for canning and freezing. Her Christmas breakfast date cakes and Easter hot cross buns were unsurpassed. Her fingers worked magic in bread dough! An accomplished pianist, she volunteered endless hours at church and schools sharing her creativity in every music venue. Her love of music lives on in her grandchildren, and the many students she taught and coached. Even in dementia, Debussy flowed from her fingertips. Rest peacefully now, Mary Ann, in the arms of all those who wait for you.