MARY ANN "WULF" RAVE Manchester Mary Ann "Wulf" Rave, 59, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, at her home of ALS. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Rave of Manchester; her three sons, Jeffrey Rave, Erik (Whitney) Rave and Kyle "Chip" Rave, all of Manchester; two grandchildren, Hunter and Lexi Rave; her sister, Cathy (Ken) Seelinger of Lyons, Colo.; her brother, Jon Wulfekuhle of Des Moines, Iowa; her mother-in-law, Norma Rave of Manchester; sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Pat Gotto, Kenny (Kris) Rave, Bill (Darla) Rave, Jim (Anne) Rave, John (Carol) Rave, Tom (Amy) Rave, Mary (Greg) Steffen, Barb (Dan) Hogan and Mary Lou Wulfekuhle; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, also at the church on Monday from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019