MARY ANNE STICKLEY Anamosa Mary Anne Stickley, 74, of Anamosa, left her earthly home Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hallmar Care Center in Cedar Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Anamosa. The Rev. Nick March will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the church. Memories, thoughts and condolences may be shared with them at goettschonline.com. Mary Anne Murray was born the fourth of six children, to Raymond and Clara (Smith) Murray, on Jan. 13, 1945, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello. She attended Hopkinton Public School and St. Columbkille Catholic School in Dubuque. She graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School, Delhi, in 1962. She married Galen P. Stickley on Oct. 6, 1962, at St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton. Together, they made their home in Anamosa. Galen preceded her in passing on June 13, 2003. Mary Anne worked at Collins Radio in both the Cedar Rapids and Anamosa locations from 1963 to 1968. She was an active member of the church from 1962 to the time of her death. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Guild, the St. Patrick's Board of Education where she was a former chairwoman, the Liturgy Committee, former director of Religious Education, the Funeral Dinner Committee, a Eucharistic minister, religious education teacher and church sacristan. Mary Anne completed the two-year lay formation program in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, after which she trained altar servers at the church. She also was a member of Sisters in Faith, the Friends of the Anamosa Library and Forks and Friends. She will be remembered by her children, Ann (Jay) Goodlove, Cedar Rapids, Patricia Gasmi, Cedar Rapids and Paul (Chris) Stickley Carlisle; a son-in-law, Doug Lowe Grimes; grandchildren, Allison (Alex Choquemamani) Stickley, Matthew Stickley, Lee Goodlove, Lauren Goodlove, Nathan Stickley, Keaton Lowe, Samuel Stickley, Carter Lowe and Anissa Gasmi; great-grandchildren, Leah and Hazel Shanahan; her siblings, Janet (Harlan) Pfohl, Dubuque, Al (Gerry) Murray, Cedar Rapids, Mike (Jill) Murray, Cedar Rapids and Shirley (Denny) Barger, Hemet, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Eldon (Carolyn) Stickley, Madill, Okla.; and sisters-in-law, Margaret (Tom) Rohwedder, Wyoming, Roberta Stickley, Marion, and Dorothy Murray, Omaha, Neb. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Lowe; a brother, Dick Murray; a brother-in-law, Earl Stickley; and nephews, Christopher and Dennis Murray. Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019