MARY ANN UPAH Tama Mary Ann Upah, 91, of Tama, passed away Aug. 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Grinnell Regional Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Father Alan Dietzenbach and Deacon Stan Upah officiating. Interment will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Tama. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama, with a vigil service following at 7 p.m. It is recommended that everyone attending wear a mask and social distancing should be practiced as well. Mary Ann was born Jan. 9, 1929, in rural Vining, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mary (Machacek) Starits. She graduated from Tama High School in 1948. As a young woman, Mary Ann worked at Neil's Creamery and the Tama Hatchery. She also babysat, cleaned, and did laundry from some of Tama's most influential families of that era. Later on she helped Diane and Jane with their daycares. On May 21, 1952, she was united in marriage to Edward "Ed" J. Upah at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama. Mary Ann and Ed were devoted to each other throughout their life together. Their love story spread over 73 years, 67 of them as husband and wife She enjoyed traveling with Ed, and Las Vegas was one of her favorite destinations. Mary Ann looked forward to annual fall trips to La Crosse, Wis., to attend the Elvis Explosion. Ed and Mary Ann also liked to dance. Mary Ann enjoyed going to the casino and the buffet. She was proud of her Czech heritage. In her younger years, she liked gardening. Later in life, she was a very loving Baba to her grandchildren. Baba and Papa loved attending their grandchildren's events as they were growing up. In more recent years, Ed and Mary Ann took evening rides most days and liked going out to eat. She is fondly remembered for making rosettes. Mary Ann was a devout Catholic and was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama. She also was active in the Eagles Auxiliary in Tama. Survivors include two daughters, Diane (Dick) Novak of Tama and Jane (Derb Cherry) Currier of Tama; six grandchildren, Rich (Katie) Novak of Plano, Texas, John (Becky) Novak of Toledo, Emily (Jason) Babinat of Tama, Christine (Shane) Ecklor of Marshalltown, Jesse (Codee) Gerlach of Carlisle and Katie (Will) Schulte of Watkins; 15 great-grandchildren, Remington, Samuel and Finnley Novak, Gabe, Ethan, and Alex Babinat, Ann, Chad, Madelyn and Richard Ecklor, Connor and Kennedy Gerlach and Carson, Brody and Charlie Schulte; and one sister, Martha Anderson of Newton. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Ed, on June 7, 2019; one great-grandson, River Novak; and three brothers, John, Ed and Emil Starits. Memorials may be directed to the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama.



